Child killed by a train in Turin, the 9-year-old boy hit by a convoy in Borgo Revel

A childonly nine years old, was hit and killed by a train in the locality of Verolengo Borgo Revel, in the Turin area, yesterday evening. It appears to be a foreign child, of Moldavian origin, guest of a community in the area, from which he had left in the afternoon. The little boy died instantly due to the violent impact with regional train 11181 headed for Alessandria. The child, a guest of the nearby Mafalda community, had left the facility this afternoon. From what we understand, the area is not equipped with video surveillance systems. The child's lifeless body was transferred to the mortuary rooms of the Chivasso hospital, available to the judicial authority. The railway police are investigating the episode.

