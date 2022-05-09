Indignant! Christian Dominguez Y Pamela Franco they have shown solidity in their relationship; however, this Monday, May 9, the cumbiambero was extremely upset after an alleged ampay that they spread on a show portal in Facebook, in which I would be kissing Giuliana Rengifo. For this reason, the cumbiambero released him in “america today” to deny everything said on social media.

“To the sadness of many, that is false, I say that because there are people who like to profit from ridicule,” he said on the América TV program, with obvious annoyance.

“I feel quite annoyed (…) They are profiting and scamming people”, he added.

Christian Domínguez reveals that they wrote to Pamela Franco

Likewise, Christian Domínguez did not overlook the fact that they have written to his partner, Pamela Franco, to inform him about the alleged ampay.

“My wife (Pamela Franco) has already written to me and they generate a nuisance that is false (…) I feel sad because they did it on the eve of Mother’s Day. This is no longer a joke, this is practically a robbery because profiting in this way with a lie is done by a thief” he expressed.

Christian Domínguez assures that when he stars in an ampay, he will appear on TV

In addition, after denying the images that went viral on social networks, Christian Domínguez assured that when he is really supported, his images will be broadcast on television and not through a simple web portal.

“The day a real ampay comes out, it will not come out on social networks, but on television,” he sentenced, quite annoyed by the uncomfortable moment to which he has been exposed and which has also caused the annoyance of his daughter’s mother, Pamela Franco.

Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco uncomfortable of course ampay. Photo: captures America TV

Pamela Franco would forgive Christian Domínguez for infidelity

The leader of “Pure Sentiment” spoke with the cameras of Magaly Medina and recounted how her reaction would be if she found out about infidelity on the part of her daughter’s father: “I would forgive him, but since I love myself I could not be with the. The fact of forgiving him does not mean being together; the same with me, because infidelity can be on both sides, ”she said, making it clear that she could also commit an act of disloyalty.