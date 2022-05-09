DThe CSU European politician Monika Hohlmeier defended her commitment to brokering mask shops in early 2020. She saw it as her duty as a member of parliament to “pass on the information from her friend Andrea Tandler that one million protective masks from Switzerland were available for sale to the public sector, with an open mind”. She would “do it again and again”. It was about saving human lives. Incidentally, there was a great lack of protective equipment everywhere at the time.

Hohlmeier, who is a daughter of the former CSU chairman Franz Josef Strauss, presented herself as a mere transmitter during her testimony in the investigative committee of the Bavarian state parliament in Munich on Monday. She had “nothing to hide,” said Hohlmeier. She emphasized that she did not receive any commission from Andrea Tandler, who is a daughter of CSU grandee Gerold Tandler, for the mediation.

She had no knowledge of the details of Andrea Tandler’s business, who brokered mask deliveries to the health ministries in Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia and the Federal Ministry of Health for the Swiss trading company Emix and had negotiated commissions totaling 48 million euros with a partner. She also didn’t know anything about the prices and quality of the masks at the time, said Hohlmeier.

She also did not take part in the negotiations. Hohlmeier was the first prominent witness on the committee. Andrea Tandler is to be heard by the committee along with other witnesses on Thursday. Its goal is to clarify mask business by the state government in the pandemic, possible involvement of MPs and sometimes high commission payments to parliamentarians. The Bavarian Ministry of Health has repeatedly emphasized that the ministry has never paid commissions to elected officials.