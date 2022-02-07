Mexico. The singer of the Mexican regional Christian Nodal claims to have lived a paranormal experience and for this he blames his beautiful girlfriend Belinda, with whom he has been in a relationship since mid-2020.

A video has gone viral on social networks in which Christian Nodal appears “did of laughter”, because in it You can see the moment in which the Chucky doll moves on its own.

And for such a situation, Nodal blames Belinda, since she gave him the doll, and it is that he was doing a stream and while he played for all his followers live, the doll moved and fell.

The famous singer of songs like Bottle after bottle was shocked and because of the nerves he felt he began to laugh, also to curse and a friend told him that Chucky had no batteries.

Several Nodal followers cut the clip and uploaded it to social networks and after a few hours it went viral, but the most curious of all is that Chucky moved again.

A friend of Christian Nodal suggested that he get rid of the doll because the situation was “small”, but the singer told him that in no way because it was a gift from his girlfriend Belinda.

During 2020, Belinda appeared on Christian Nodal’s live broadcast through Twitch and presumed that she had given the aforementioned doll to her boyfriend. “Look at the Chucky that I gave him, see what a father he is,” she said at that time.

“That Chucky scares me so much that he has never slept in my room and Beli is sad about it,” said Christian, to which she responded immediately: “Chucky is the best and does nothing, you have to be afraid of the living.”

Now followers of Christian Nodal after seeing that Chucky “moved” question him in their networks about what he will do with the doll, they even suggest you get rid of it even though Belinda gave it to him.