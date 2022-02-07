The former president of Costa Rica (1994-1998) and current candidate, José María Figueres, this Sunday in San José. LUIS ACOSTA (AFP)

This Sunday, Costa Rica has celebrated an election day in the usual way, with a calm atmosphere and some colorful flags in the streets, despite the partisan offer as broad as it is unsatisfactory for the voters, reflected in the high rates of indecision shown by the polls a few days before the presidential and legislative elections. The probability of a second round in April is high. At six in the afternoon the doors of the 2,100 voting centers set up in the country were closed. The uncertainty did not prevent festive caravans from starting at the end of the day in several urban centers of the country, waiting for the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) to issue a first report.

Costa Ricans, whose support for democracy exceeds the continent’s averages, voted to see if the apparent advantage of former President José María Figueres Olsen, of the historic National Liberation Party (PLN), is confirmed. His adversary’s name is more difficult to advance, given the close differences between four other pools and the high volatility in backing. The record number of 25 candidates for a list of only 3.5 million people has complicated the decision to choose the replacement for President Carlos Alvarado in May.

“Look, I was the only one in my family who had made up my mind two months ago, but today when I took the ballot with my hands I thought I couldn’t risk it and I changed as if on a hunch,” said Alberto Arroyo, a 46-year-old bank clerk. in La Garita de Alajuela, west of San José, while the line for the vote remained constant. Next to him, another man named Emilio Eduarte, a cargo transporter, assured that his is still easy: “I have always voted for the PLN and I will die voting for the PLN.”

The feeling among insiders and outsiders in the voting centers is that the PLN does have an advantage, but not enough to win in the first round, as analysts warned based on the polls. Despite the optimistic message that Figueres gave when voting at 7:20 in the morning, in which he took it for granted that he would win in the first round, few saw it as realistic that he would exceed the minimum 40%, one of the lowest thresholds in Latin America to succeed in the first round.

“We cannot afford to postpone important decisions,” the former president said. “Going to a second round would cost us more than 3,000 million colones ($4.6 million) in the organization and two more months of indecision and paralysis,” he deepened as he left his voting center in San Cristóbal Sur de Desamparados, before fulfill the rite of visiting the tomb of his father, the caudillo, statesman and three-time ruler of 20th-century Costa Rica, José Figueres Ferrer.

Figueres’ desire, however, contrasted with that of his opponents, who less ambitious assured that they would gain access to the ballot. The atmosphere in the streets did not allow to predict the name of the Figueres contender for April 3. Even less so the composition of the new Legislative Assembly, with the expectation that fragmentation will continue and that the new president, whoever he may be, will govern with a parliamentary minority.

