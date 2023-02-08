Culiacán.- Christian Nodal He is undoubtedly one of the most successful regional music singers in recent years and the most acclaimed by the Sinaloan public who will enjoy the ‘Foraji2 Tour’ in Culiacán this coming March 4 at the Tomateros Stadium, sharp at 9:00 p.m.

Do you want to know the Ticket price to see Christian Nodal in concert? Keep reading.

“La Sinvergüenza”, “Te Fallé” and one of his most recent hits, “Vivo en el 6”, will be some of the hits with which Belinda’s ex-boyfriend will sing to the thousands of souls present who are looking forward to the concert of the singer from Sonora.

It is expected that the Sinaloan group The Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho will be in charge of opening the Nodal concert who will interpret their successes such as How expensive I am paying, For falling in love, I did not do it well, among others.

The tickets for the show can be obtained through the page ticketstar.com.mx with a cost of:

Laterals: $495

Stalls: $1,050

Center: $705

Boxes: $1,045

Platinum: $1,760

Diamond: $2,750

Nodal Zone: $3,920

Christian Nodal has four studio record productions and countless recognitions for his musical career. In 2017 he received nominations for the Premio Juventud, he also won the Latin American Music Awards as “Favorite Regional Mexican Artist” and in 2022 he won the Latin Grammy for best ranchera/mariachi music album.