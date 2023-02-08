Live streaming in progress | Biden began his expected speech by praising the economic situation

The President of the United States delivers his highly anticipated State of the Nation Address. You can follow the speech live in this story.

7.2. 20:08 | Updated 5:09

Washington

President Joe Biden had to focus a little on renovating.

He is definitely going to list the achievements of his administration and other reasons for hope in his annual State of the Nation Address (State of the Union) in front of the congress and the TV audience on the night before Wednesday Finnish time. However, a surprising amount of dark clouds have gathered around.

There is enough good news about the economy: inflation has slowed down, unemployment is the lowest in decades and tax money is being used for Biden’s favorite child, large construction projects. The pandemic is a much smaller problem in people’s everyday life than it was a year ago.

Regarding his future intentions, Biden plans to emphasize lowering the prices of prescription drugs, child care and elderly care, anticipate to the media on Monday Brian Deesewho heads the Presidential Economic Council (IEC).

However, the president also has to add dark tones to his speech, such as several of the recent ones of mass shootings and because of police violence. She is invited by Beaten to death by Memphis cops by Tire Nichols parents to hear their speech.

HS will show the speech broadcast by the news agency Reuters live at around four in the morning.

Democrat In the first few meters of the new Congress, Biden has come head-to-head with the Republicans who lead the House of Representatives. These demand spending cuts in exchange for raising the US debt ceiling, which Biden has not budged on.

The Chinese “spyball” that dominated the news last week prompted Republicans to criticize the president for being too slow and soft at the expense of national security. Politico magazine newsthat the Republicans in the House of Representatives were at least considering at the end of the week whether they would vote just before Biden’s speech on the statement to end him in the ball saga.

Read more: There is a diplomatic crisis at hand: the next few days will decide how bad

Last Friday, Biden barked at the “extreme maga Republicans” in the House of Representatives while speaking for the leadership of the Democratic Party (maga comes from the words Make America Great Again and refers to Donald Trump’s to the most ardent supporters).

Today, we are allowed to expect a more statesmanlike performance from Biden, which suits the value of the annual speech. In any case, he should not anger the Republicans in the House of Representatives, because he needs their support to raise the debt ceiling. Otherwise, the federal government threatens to become insolvent in early summer.

Deese, who heads the Economic Council, said, according to The Washington Post, that Biden plans to appeal to Republicans by calling avoiding default a shared responsibility of Congress.

Political in addition to the bickering, Biden is burdened by two support polls at the turn of the week, in which he was again read the numbers of worms. Clearly less than half of the Democratic voters hope that the 80-year-old president will seek another term.

Still, Biden is expected to announce his bid for another term in the near future. Right after his big speech, he will travel to perform in Wisconsin on Wednesday and Florida on Thursday – which is quite similar to campaigning.

Biden is certainly hoping for the most uplifting moment to register for the election campaign. How his speech is received may well affect this assessment.

The importance of the speech in the opinion of Biden himself is revealed by the fact that he used obviously throughout last weekend with his advisers and speechwriters at the president’s country villa at Camp David.