Diego Bertie He has left us. The Peruvian actor died at the age of 54 after falling from the top of his building, located in Miraflores, during the early hours of this Friday, August 5. When this sad news was released, many actors and his friends spoke with heartfelt messages dedicated to him. One of those who stood out was the singer Christian Meier, with whom the deceased had a long friendship.

On Twitter, the interpreter of “Wet Roads” published a heartfelt message in which he expressed his deep admiration as an actor. Let’s remember that both were cataloged as the “beauties of Peruvian soap operas.”

“As a boy I wanted to be an actor for you. I am an actor for you. I always loved you, I always admired you. Too soon Diego. ‘With you there is no end, only a long way to go… ‘”, wrote Christian Meier.

Christian Meier mourns the death of Diego Bertie. Photo: Twitter/Christian Meier

Diego Bertie: the statement from the Casimiro Ulloa hospital

Shortly after the media reported the death of Diego Bertiethe Casimiro Ulloa Hospital confirmed the fact through an official statement.

“Our hospital complies with reporting that at 4:10 am Mr. Diego Bertie Brignardello (54) was admitted, who was immediately treated by health professionals confirming his death. The José Casimiro Ulloa hospital regrets what happened and expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the actor, ”said the hospital announcement.

As reported by La República, the Peruvian actor was found unconscious in the parking lot of his residence, where he lived alone.

How were the last days of Diego Bertie?

Diego Bertie’s manager, Carlos Sanchez de la Puente, gave statements to the press a few hours after the artist’s death was confirmed. He said that last Monday, July 1, the actor presented symptoms of coronavirus, for which he had to postpone his concerts at La Estación de Barranco.

“Diego reported some symptoms of COVID-19 on Monday, such as cough and flu that did not let him sing, he was not in the best of health and he is super demanding, as a precaution we prefer to reschedule. Until yesterday morning, I have spoken with him, he was very happy and happy because his family would go to see him. He told me ‘my brothers are going to come, my family is going to come, my friends’”, he maintained.