The historical Hugo Sanchez nothing was saved with respect to the situation that the Guadalajara Sports Club and it is that the historical currently works as a sports analyst for the television station ESPN. For this reason, Hugo let between seeing his displeasure about the decisions that have been made in Guadalajara, since he considers that Chivas cannot think of a large project having as technical director someone from basic forces and without experience in large team projects. .
“Great teams need great coaches., not a coach who comes from the basic forces of Chivas. I want to remember that Ricardo Cadena comes from Tapatío and knows the quarry very well, that seems very good to me, but for big projects you need to have great coaches and great planning. All the interim coaches come as a good shock, all the players want to look good with the coach.
Likewise, the pentapichichi considers that the leadership of Richard Chain because he considers that Cadena should be the first to hold the players responsible, a situation that has not happened in every game since the start of the tournament.
“The good image left by the previous tournament served to keep me going. Not that it was a mistake, but everyone is realizing that he is missing Chivas a leader and the first leader apart from the players, is to demand that the players who are leaders have responsibility on the field, but the first leader is the technician and right now the leadership of Ricardo Cadena is not working”, he indicated Hugo Sanchez
