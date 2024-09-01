Choreographer Tutberidze Gleikhengauz allowed his wards to change citizenship

Honored coach of Russia in figure skating Daniil Gleikhengauz, choreographer of Eteri Tutberidze’s group, spoke about the possible change of citizenship by his wards. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

The specialist allowed for such a development of events. “If there is an opportunity to speak, we must use this opportunity. At the moment, there is no change of citizenship in our group, but everything is possible,” Gleichengauz said.

Earlier, the choreographer had chosen words for the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach to encourage Russian athletes to return to international tournaments. He recommended that the functionary emphasize that Russians work their entire lives to perform at the Olympics.

Russian figure skaters were banned from competing in tournaments under the auspices of the International Skating Union (ISU) in March 2022. The last major competition for domestic athletes was the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.