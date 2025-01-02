The actress and television presenter Ares Teixidó has revealed on her social networks the scare she went through on December 31 and that ended with an ambulance at his house due to a medical episode that caused his diabetes to go out of control.

It all started on the 28th, when Teixidó returned from his performance at the theater and began to notice the first symptoms. “In the morning I woke up burning“, he said, because of the fever.

With humor, self-criticism and irony he added that he did “what any responsible adult would do: self-medicate.” So he took an ibuprofen. “But with each passing hour I felt worse and worse.“said the presenter.

Thus, he decided to call his mother, who showed up at his house “like a superhero.” ““The night was hell.”but despite that they decided to travel to Lleida, where they planned to spend New Year’s Eve with the family.

But the fever got out of control and Ares Teixidó remembered when last year around this time he suffered from diabetic ketoacidosis (drastic drop in insulin production) for which she had to be admitted.

His mother ended up calling an ambulance on the morning of the 31st, when Ares Teixidó I was already “delirious” and in fact, he doesn’t even remember that moment.

“By nine at night she was prepared and ready to eat the grapes,” thanks to the intravenous medication they gave her, but “At a quarter past twelve I was back in bed,” explained.

As the days went by, I counted, He is feeling better now and waiting to be able to go back to work. on the 4th, when he has a new theater performance planned.

