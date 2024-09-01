Precisely because of Miyamoto’s affection for Star Fox, according to Imamura there is a strong possibility that we may soon “see a another game, a movie or some kind of development new to intellectual property in the near future, but I don’t know yet in what form or when.”

According to Imamura, Shigeru Miyamoto “has very strong feelings for Star Fox”, the designer said, much more solid than those he has for F-Zero, another title that has ended up in oblivion, apart from the recent F-Zero 99.

During Gamescom 2024, The Gamer had the opportunity to interview Takaya Imamura one of the main character designers of Star Fox and F-Zero, who also had his say on the possibility that the first of the two series may return to the scene confiding that he’s quite confident about this, considering how much Shigeru Miyamoto cares about the franchise.

Not necessarily a video game

In short, this is a rather vague testimony, also because Imamura no longer has an active role within Nintendo after a 32-year career, and is now a university professor at the Osaka University of Technology, but his influence has certainly remained intact.

An image from Star Fox Zero

For this reason too, he reportedly recommended Miyamoto to be consulted in case the idea of ​​a new adaptation from Star Fox.

In fact, according to the character designer, transporting the series to a new medium could be ideal for giving it a new dimension, in terms of notoriety: “If you create a game for a certain platform, like F-Zero on Super Nintendo, it remains tied to that system and ceases to be accessible once the console goes out of production. But if you create a movie, its accessibility remains throughout the ages”.

It is the problem of the “systemic” nature of video games, which often remain tied to specific platforms and therefore cannot be enjoyed on any possible generic tool, which according to Imamura limits the possible diffusion and notoriety of intellectual properties.

Considering Nintendo’s recent efforts in the multimedia field, according to the original author a recovery of Star Fox could also happen through the translation into an animated series or a film, and it is a possible thing considering Miyamoto’s affection for the series and the influence that the game designer has in the production processes of this new section of Nintendo.

As for the return of Star Fox as a video game series, one of the programmers of the first game, Dylan Cuthbert, has previously said that he is confident on the subject.