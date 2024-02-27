Fears of cholera cases have raised the alarm on a Norwegian cruise ship, the Norwegian Dawn, off the coast of Mauritius. The vessel, with more than 2,000 passengers on board, was forced into quarantine after at least 15 people felt ill with severe stomach pain.

Mauritius authorities had initially banned the ship from docking in the capital Port Louis to avoid any public health risks. The country's health authorities subsequently ascertained that it was gastroenteritis and not an outbreak of cholera, as initially suspected. Disembarkation was therefore authorized.

The passengers developed the symptoms during a trip to South Africa, a representative for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings said. A passenger told the BBC that despite the delay, the atmosphere on the ship was “fairly calm”. “The passengers seem to have taken the situation in their stride: they enjoyed sitting by the pool, watching shows and going to the bar,” she said.