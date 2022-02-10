Exactly one month after the launch date of Chocobo GP, SQUARE ENIX reveals the arrival of Cloud Strife as the first character of the Season 1 Pass. The famous protagonist of FINAL FANTASY VII it will not therefore be one of the characters available at launch, but will have to be purchased and downloaded later.

Below is the announcement, shared by the twitter account of FINAL FANTASYaccompanied by an image of Cloud’s model holding the trusty Buster Sword.

“Not interested” in #ChocoboGP? Let’s change that! Cloud Strife from @FinalFantasyVII joins the race in season 1. Cloud will be a Season Pass exclusive award for you to unlock. pic.twitter.com/2NU2R1pQYr – FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) February 10, 2022

The following tweet instead confirms that the character can be unlocked at level 60.

Season events are held every few months in #ChocoboGP! Play in Chocobo GP mode to increase your season level and obtain special season rewards, like items and Gil which can be exchanged for various other items in the games different shops depending on your season level. pic.twitter.com/jDEhmFe6IC – FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) February 10, 2022

Finally, a screenshot shared by the game’s official Japanese account, in addition to showing the character on his emblematic motorcycle, reveals the arrival of another much-loved protagonist: Squall Leonhart.

3/10 （木） 発 売 予 定 『 # チ ョ コ ボ GP 』

本 日 よ り ダ ウ ン ロ ー ド 版 の 予 約 が ス タ ー ト 🎉

予 約 し て レ ー ス の 開幕 に 備 え よ う！ ご 予 約 は こ ち ら か ら

☛https://t.co/CyL2pw5je3 pic.twitter.com/kJAyV71uN0 – チ ョ コ ボ GP 公式 (@Chocobo_GP) February 9, 2022

We remember that Chocobo GP will be available starting next 10 March exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Siliconera