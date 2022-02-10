Aston Martin will become the first team to show a true Formula 1 2022 single-seater and will do so this afternoon at 3pm at their Gaydon base.

The car will also be the first model built according to the new rules to take to the track, because tomorrow it will carry out the shakedown at the Silverstone track and will see the two starting drivers, Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, engaged.

The wait for today’s presentation is therefore very great, because it is the first real car that we will be able to admire and the first that will really show the concepts of the new technical regulation introduced at the beginning of this season.

So far, Haas showed the renderings of its latest model last week, while yesterday Red Bull presented the new title sponsor, the new livery, and little else, making a presentation in which only one show car was revealed, so not the RB18.

By presenting the real car already today and getting it out on track tomorrow, it will allow Aston Martin to prepare well for the Barcelona tests, arriving in Catalonia after analyzing the data collected in the 100 kilometers allowed by tomorrow’s filming day.

Aston Martin’s Shakedown could also be important for Mercedes, as the same powertrain as the W13 E Performance will also be used and there will be early feedback regarding the use of E10 fuel instead of E5.