Next Saturday, September 28th, Striped visit to the Chivas in it Akron Stadiumfor Matchday 10 of the 2024 Apertura, of the Liga MXwhere both will seek to return to the path of victory.
For their last commitment, Guadalajara lost to Blue Cross despite having played some good football, although once again lacking in forcefulness and a great night for the Colombian goalkeeper Kevin Mier caused the defeat, thanks to the Uruguayan’s minimum Ignacio RiveroThis left the Sacred Flock in fifth position in the table with 14 points.
On the other hand, Monterrey continues to fail under the Argentine’s command. Martin Demichelissince he could not go beyond a draw with the Mazatlan in it BBVA Bancomer Stadiumin addition to being left with ten men from the 6th minute due to the expulsion of the Chilean defender Sebastian VegasDespite this, La Pandilla is second in the standings with 20 points.
The last match between the two teams ended with a 0-2 victory for the red-and-whites at El Gigante de Acero, after an own goal by Hector Moreno and a target of Ricardo Marin.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When? Saturday, September 28
Where? Zapopan, Jalisco
Stadium: Akron
Schedule: 21:05 hours
Channel: none
Streaming: Amazon Prime and Chivas TV
Once again things did not go well for the Argentine Fernando Gagosince despite the fact that his team played well, they were unable to get points, however, he clarified that he was satisfied with the performance shown, and he also denied that absences due to injury were a factor that put them at a disadvantage.
“It is easy to just talk about the result, but I am satisfied with the way we played, only then will we get the result we want. I am convinced and satisfied with what the boys did today. We found the game we came to look for, we knew what they could do for us. We played a good game. Only that goal play complicated things for us, it was something that affected us, but we had situations to tie the game, unfortunately it was not enough for us.”he explained.
“We have had five players with muscle injuries in nine games. It is normal for players to get injured, especially with the number of games. It is part of football and something we will try to improve in order to be better for each game.”the South American concluded.
Goalie: Raul Rangel
Defenses: Chiquete Orozco, Antonio Briseño, Jose Castillo, Alan Mozo
Midfielders: Ruben Gonzalez, Erick Gutierrez, Fernando Beltran
Forwards: Carlos Cisneros, Roberto Alvarado, Armando Gonzalez
Substitutes: Oscar Whalley, Leo Sepulveda, Luis Rey, Mateo Chavez, Jesus Sanchez, Victor Guzman, Omar Govea, Fidel Barajas, Ricardo Marin, Yael Padilla, Isaac Brizuela
Even though he failed to get the victory at home, the coach Martin Demichelis He highlighted his team’s work in the face of adversity and their drive to move forward when they were left with ten men.
“We always go out to win. We must highlight the tremendous work of the players. More than a hundred minutes with one less player and we did not suffer many situations against us. There is much to highlight: the effort, the resilience, the order. We must recognize that our squad is a great team to be a protagonist, it is the desire of the institution and mine as a coach. We are not going to give up on the objective, which is to arrive in good shape to the Liguilla and be a difficult team for the rivals.”he said.
“It’s game by game and day by day. We have to prepare for the next game. This stadium should be a great fortress, we are going to focus on improving at home. I am very proud of the way the team works. We had to start being a solid team. Today I am happy that we have defended well, for a long time, if the players understand that from there we are going to become solid, we will do well. Today the team was very disciplined.”just.
It should be remembered that they do not have the Argentine striker German Berterame by expulsion, while the Colombian defender Stefan Medina remains doubtful after being injured in the clash against Bravos.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Hector Moreno, Victor Guzman, Gerardo Arteaga, Erick Aguirre
Midfielders: Jorge Rodriguez, Fidel Ambriz, Jordi Cortizo
Forwards: Sergio Canales, Lucas Ocampos, Brandon Vazquez
Substitutes: Edson Gutierrez, ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Iker Fimbres, Johan Rojas, Oliver Torres, Cesar Bustos, Cesar Garza, Luis Cardenas, Roberto de la Rosa, Tony Leone
Chivas 2-2 Rayados
More news about Liga MX
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Chivas #Rayados #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply