Chivas showed good moments of football again, but the story of the National Classic was repeated: there is no forcefulness in its forwards ⚽🐐🚫 Kevin Mier, the MVP of the match 🏅🧤🚂 pic.twitter.com/i9T4kUjkdK — AS Mexico (@ASMexico) September 22, 2024

On the other hand, Monterrey continues to fail under the Argentine’s command. Martin Demichelissince he could not go beyond a draw with the Mazatlan in it BBVA Bancomer Stadiumin addition to being left with ten men from the 6th minute due to the expulsion of the Chilean defender Sebastian VegasDespite this, La Pandilla is second in the standings with 20 points.

NO EMOTIONS 🤷🏻‍♂️⚽ Nothing for anyone in the Sultana del Norte. With the scoreless tie, Rayados and Mazatlán share points pic.twitter.com/dZfWJb1wAu — Claro Sports (@ClaroSports) September 22, 2024

“It is easy to just talk about the result, but I am satisfied with the way we played, only then will we get the result we want. I am convinced and satisfied with what the boys did today. We found the game we came to look for, we knew what they could do for us. We played a good game. Only that goal play complicated things for us, it was something that affected us, but we had situations to tie the game, unfortunately it was not enough for us.”he explained.

“We have had five players with muscle injuries in nine games. It is normal for players to get injured, especially with the number of games. It is part of football and something we will try to improve in order to be better for each game.”the South American concluded.

NOTHING IS HAPPENING IN CHIVAS! Losing to Cruz Azul is not a big deal, says Fernando Gago: “It is easy to talk about the result, we lost, that is clear. I am satisfied with what we did. How do we get to the result? By winning, that is clear.” pic.twitter.com/C4RVo8h0xL — Universal Sports (@UnivDeportes) September 22, 2024

“We always go out to win. We must highlight the tremendous work of the players. More than a hundred minutes with one less player and we did not suffer many situations against us. There is much to highlight: the effort, the resilience, the order. We must recognize that our squad is a great team to be a protagonist, it is the desire of the institution and mine as a coach. We are not going to give up on the objective, which is to arrive in good shape to the Liguilla and be a difficult team for the rivals.”he said.

“It’s game by game and day by day. We have to prepare for the next game. This stadium should be a great fortress, we are going to focus on improving at home. I am very proud of the way the team works. We had to start being a solid team. Today I am happy that we have defended well, for a long time, if the players understand that from there we are going to become solid, we will do well. Today the team was very disciplined.”just.

It should be remembered that they do not have the Argentine striker German Berterame by expulsion, while the Colombian defender Stefan Medina remains doubtful after being injured in the clash against Bravos.

With what happened against Mazatlán and his words highlighting how Rayados defended, I wanted to know what attacking plan Martín Demichelis had drawn up after the red card. That’s what we asked him. 📌Numerical equality when defending with ten men, then looking for Jordi Cortizo inside to associate pic.twitter.com/yhEYrOjThC — Gilberto Galvan Quirino (@quirino_galvan) September 22, 2024