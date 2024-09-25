Italian football has seen a remarkable revival in recent years, both at local level in Serie A and in European competitions. This progress is a clear indication of the quality and competitiveness that Calcio has regained, placing Serie A once again among the most important leagues on the continent.
According to Corriere dello SportXavi Hernández turned down the opportunity to manage AS Roma following the departure of Daniele De Rossi. The Roman club, which finally opted for Ivan Jurić, also considered coaches such as Francesco Farioli and Stefano Pioli, but failed to convince any of them. Xavi’s refusal demonstrates his interest in remaining linked to the FC Barcelona project, at least for the moment, while Roma continue to search for stability.
English striker Tammy Abraham, on loan to AC Milan from AS Roma, has made a positive impact on his new side, according to Nicolò Schira. Although a purchase option was not included in his loan, the Rossoneri are satisfied with his performances and could negotiate his permanent signing in the future. At 26 years old and in full footballing maturity, Abraham has proven to be a key piece for Milan’s attack, as they seek offensive stability.
Gianluigi Donnarumma’s agent Enzo Raiola has dispelled rumours about a possible return of the Italian goalkeeper to Serie A. In an interview with TuttosportRaiola confirmed that Donnarumma is happy at Paris Saint-Germain and that talks over a renewal have already begun. Although AC Milan remains a special club for the goalkeeper, a short-term return seems virtually impossible due to his commitment to PSG.
Inter Milan are planning to strengthen their attack in January with the possible arrival of Lille striker Jonathan David. According to CalcioMercato.it, the club could part ways with Marko Arnautovic and Joaquin Correa to finance the signing of the Canadian. Although David could be a free agent in the summer, Inter want to bring forward his arrival to improve the team’s offensive efficiency, which has struggled to score in recent games, increasing the urgency of strengthening their attack.
Danish young full-back Patrick Dorgu, 19, is on Chelsea’s radar, according to Nicolò Schira. The €30m Lecce player has impressed in Serie A with his ability to break down the left flank. Although Chelsea are looking to strengthen their squad, Lecce are not willing to let Dorgu go easily and are working on renewing his contract, ensuring his continued existence in Italy while increasing his value on the market.
