Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Chivas de Guadalajara will suffer the loss of Carlos Cisneros who underwent an MRI after leaving on a stretcher last Sunday in the second leg of the semifinals against Club América at the Azteca stadium.

Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.

see more