Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Wilson Morelo: the incredible expulsion that left Santa Fe with 10 against Gymnastics, video

May 24, 2023
Wilson Morelo in the game against Gimnasia in La Plata

Wilson Morelo (right), in the game against Gimnasia in La Plata.

Photo:

Demian Alday Estevez. efe

Wilson Morelo (right), in the game against Gimnasia in La Plata.

The reds, for now, get a point in La Plata, in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.

Santa Fe He does his homework and, for now, draws against Gimnasia y Esgrima in La Plata, in his fourth game of the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.

(LIVE: Gymnastics vs. Santa Fe, minute by minute in Copa Sudamericana).

The game has been lived with a lot of tension and with a permissive arbitration of the Peruvian Ángel Arteaga, which has cut the game a lot. In the first half he penalized 15 fouls, 5 from Gymnastics and 10 from Santa Fe.

The friction grew to the point that the game lasted more than eight minutes stopped, due to a brawl that left multiple players sent off.

In the 42nd minute, the experienced Wilson Morelo He slapped Felipe Sánchez, a gymnastics defender, in the face after a friction between him and José Enamorado.

Immediately, Artega expelled the Colombian and then came a series of friction that generated red cards for the two coaches, Sebastián Romero, from Gymnastics, and Gerardo Bedoya, from Santa Fe.

(Of interest: James Rodríguez trains in Bogotá and shows his new car, a luxury).

After a while, and after speaking with his assistant, Arteaga also expelled Sánchez. The two teams were left with ten players on the field.

SPORTS

More sports news

