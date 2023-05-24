Wilson Morelo: the incredible expulsion that left Santa Fe with 10 against Gymnastics, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Wilson Morelo (right), in the game against Gimnasia in La Plata.
Demian Alday Estevez. efe
Wilson Morelo (right), in the game against Gimnasia in La Plata.
The reds, for now, get a point in La Plata, in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Santa Fe He does his homework and, for now, draws against Gimnasia y Esgrima in La Plata, in his fourth game of the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.
(LIVE: Gymnastics vs. Santa Fe, minute by minute in Copa Sudamericana).
The game has been lived with a lot of tension and with a permissive arbitration of the Peruvian Ángel Arteaga, which has cut the game a lot. In the first half he penalized 15 fouls, 5 from Gymnastics and 10 from Santa Fe.
The friction grew to the point that the game lasted more than eight minutes stopped, due to a brawl that left multiple players sent off.
In the 42nd minute, the experienced Wilson Morelo He slapped Felipe Sánchez, a gymnastics defender, in the face after a friction between him and José Enamorado.
Immediately, Artega expelled the Colombian and then came a series of friction that generated red cards for the two coaches, Sebastián Romero, from Gymnastics, and Gerardo Bedoya, from Santa Fe.
(Of interest: James Rodríguez trains in Bogotá and shows his new car, a luxury).
After a while, and after speaking with his assistant, Arteaga also expelled Sánchez. The two teams were left with ten players on the field.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Wilson #Morelo #incredible #expulsion #left #Santa #Gymnastics #video
Leave a Reply