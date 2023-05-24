Wilson Morelo: the incredible expulsion that left Santa Fe with 10 against Gymnastics, video

Santa Fe He does his homework and, for now, draws against Gimnasia y Esgrima in La Plata, in his fourth game of the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.

The game has been lived with a lot of tension and with a permissive arbitration of the Peruvian Ángel Arteaga, which has cut the game a lot. In the first half he penalized 15 fouls, 5 from Gymnastics and 10 from Santa Fe.

The friction grew to the point that the game lasted more than eight minutes stopped, due to a brawl that left multiple players sent off.

In the 42nd minute, the experienced Wilson Morelo He slapped Felipe Sánchez, a gymnastics defender, in the face after a friction between him and José Enamorado.

Immediately, Artega expelled the Colombian and then came a series of friction that generated red cards for the two coaches, Sebastián Romero, from Gymnastics, and Gerardo Bedoya, from Santa Fe.

After a while, and after speaking with his assistant, Arteaga also expelled Sánchez. The two teams were left with ten players on the field.

