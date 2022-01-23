The rojiblancos were superior at times, although in the end, the lack of forcefulness reappeared to give each squad a point.

Next we leave you the qualification for each pupil of Marcelo Michel Leano:

Little to do for the goalkeeper in the Argentine’s scoring Leonard Sequeira at the start of the match.

Outside of that, he had successful interventions, first covering a low shot from kevin escamilla and later, at 52′, in a starting error, the ball was left to a solitary Angel Sepulveda that he could not define correctly in front of the goal since the goalkeeper correctly reduced reaching to touch the ball to avoid the fall of the goal.

This time he was more precise, however, he was once again nothing to play against his team, because at 52 ‘a ball burst in an exit, which managed to be headed by the Colombian kevin balanta to leave the Cuate Sepulveda close to scoring in the area.

Likewise, at 61′ he received a yellow card for hugging Sepúlveda when it was unnecessary.

However, it was another week where defensive errors could not be avoided, since just in the first minute, the defender badly cleared a ball, throwing it to the center, where the shot from Sequeira to pierce the rojiblanco arch.

Outside of that, there were no more problems and he even joined the attack on a play where his shot was blocked by the defense.

El Charal was correct in defensive work, however, he remained very tied down and never joined the attack when it was an unbeatable opportunity.

At 62′ he managed to connect the ball after a corner kick, but it went high.

At last, El Chicote won ownership over Miguel Ponce, showing improvements in their performance compared to past semesters.

Such as Cisneros, he lacked to go on the offensive, which he did only in the last 15 minutes, since he had two shots, one that went down the left side and another that went directly to the goalkeeper’s hands. The Ecuadorian Jose Angle He was booked at 37′ after fouling the winger.

He acted as the only containment, thus giving more opportunity for the rest of the midfield to participate in the development of the game up front. Paul Barrier He ended up with a yellow card at 63′ for committing a foul on La Morsa.

El Nene also jumped for the first time as a starter, leaving good feelings because he continuously stepped on the two areas, being part of the elaboration of collective plays up front.

At minute 70 he was close to scoring. After extensive triangulation with Vega Y Zaldivar, was in front of the goal and barely passing the line of the area he released a strong first-class shot that the Uruguayan goalkeeper Washington Aguerre he managed to slap, although it could also have been for more if he had chosen to shoot to the sides.

He was the red-and-white footballer who was fouled the most, nearly seven, showing that he had great mobility on the field when he was looking to go forward. Precisely, thanks to these infractions, the Uruguayan Enzo Martinez Y Sequeira they were painted yellow, at 41′ and 54′, respectively.

El Canelo had a shot at ground level that also went to the goalkeeper’s hands.

El Piojo was not forceful when he sought to overwhelm, having few appearances in the rival area, putting just a diagonal that was rejected by the defense.

At 64′, he had a clear opportunity to score after a ball that bounced off the Cinnamon, remaining free in front of the goal and hitting the ball from the right, but sending it directly to the hands.

Unlike the previous duel, Gru was quite focused and eager to make a difference on the field and on the scoreboard, which he did. From 9 ‘he gave the first warning by crashing the ball into the post after a free kick, however, before the end of the first period he had his revenge by converting excellently from a set piece. It caused the Uruguayan Maximilian Perg will play at a disadvantage from minute 9 for a yellow card.

Chelo had more contact with the ball in this match, managing to at least try to find the goal. He had a header and two shots, one stopped by the goalkeeper and another that covered the defense after facing them.

He entered the 62′. El Conejito could not change the dynamics of the team, because although he entered to have more presence on the right side, he only had one play where he outwitted three rivals and in the end there was no danger.

Marcelo Michel Leaño: “We must be much more forceful and more against rivals that are difficult to reach. What I celebrate is that the team generated scoring opportunities and I am sure that when the goals fall, the team will add three”#Chivas #Closure2022 #LigaMX @PressPortmx pic.twitter.com/FXmK0JbGCh – Enrique Ortega ✮ (@kike_ortega_) January 23, 2022

He entered 68′. El Chino took the place of the Louse, but it didn’t make a difference either. At 89′ there was a center of the whip that he was looking for it, but instead of approaching the ball he moved away, leaving the goalkeeper to go out to take it. To make matters worse, he was booked at 86′ for a dangerous game over Enzo, an exaggerated decision of the referee.