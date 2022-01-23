Quirinale, Sgarbi: “Either the Center-right proposes a name for him or Draghi is voted on”

The center-right could vote Pierferdinando Casini President of the Republic? “No, never. Casini has no chance of going to the Quirinale.” This was stated to Affaritaliani.it the honorable Vittorio Sgarbi, on the eve of the start of the voting in Montecitorio to elect the new Head of State and the day after Silvio Berlusconi withdraws his candidacy.

“The name of Casini it has no logic – explains the famous art critic -, or the Center-right proposes a name or you vote Dragons. The absolute unity of Parliament, except i 5 stars that will split, leads to Draghi Presidente, if instead the Center-right wants to try the act of force, proposes a name of his own and we go to the count. “Casellati and Pera are the two names in the running for Center-right? “Casellati surely, Pear I don’t think so “, concludes Sgarbi.