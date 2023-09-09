Home page politics

From: Ulrike Hagen

Split

A Chinese singer is causing outrage with a video: She sings a Russian song in Ukraine – of all places in the bombed-out ruins of the Mariupol opera house.

Mariupol – The Chinese opera singer Wang Fan has performed in the Ukraine Horror was sparked when she was filmed singing the Russian song “Katyusha” at the Mariupol Opera House, where hundreds of people were killed last year. The theater, which served as a shelter for 600 Ukrainian women and children, was deliberately bombed and completely destroyed by Russian forces on March 16, 2022.

A Chinese singer caused horror in Ukraine with her performance: She sang a Russian song in the bombed-out ruins of the Mariupol opera house. © Pravda.de/Screenshot

Chinese opera singer performs in ruins of Mariupol theater – Ukraine fumes

The “Katyusha” sung by the Chinese woman is, of all things, a folk song from the Soviet era that calls on the population to serve and defend their country. On September 7th published Petro Andryushchenkoadvisor to the exiled mayor of Mariupol, posted the video of the singing woman on his Telegram channel.

“Dances on Graves”: Chinese singer causes horror in Mariupol

“Have there been no dances on the graves of Mariupol residents for a long time? Here you have it,” he wrote. Andryushchenko continued: “The Russians brought a so-called ‘famous’ Chinese opera singer, Wang Fang, to Mariupol – so famous that not even Google knows her – and she performed the song ‘Katyusha’ in the middle of the ruins of the theater.” Indignantly explained he said he hoped it would “come to the spirits of the more than 600 of Russia “I liked the murdered residents of Mariupol” so much “that they will haunt them with terror for the rest of their lives.”

“Complete moral decay”: Foreign Ministry spokesman condemns Mariupol performance

Andryushchenko demanded a response from the Ukrainian border service and the Foreign Ministry regarding the “illegal” entry of citizens China in the from the since Ukraine conflict city ​​occupied by the Russian Federation, reports the Kyiv Post.

The reaction didn’t take long to arrive. Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on his Facebook page that the performance of the song was “an example of complete moral decay.” According to him, singer Wang Fang was accompanied by a group of Chinese bloggers who were also visiting Mariupol. Their entry is illegal and violates Ukrainian laws, the ministry spokesman added.

The Chinese woman’s questionable appearance could have serious diplomatic consequences. Beijing is considered the most important international partner Moscow and has not yet condemned the war of aggression against Ukraine. As well as Wladimir Putin as well as his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will not take part in the G20 summit this weekend.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

Ukraine calls on Beijing to explain: “Awaiting an explanation”

Nikolenko said that Ukraine made a statement Beijing demanded and emphasized: “Ukraine respects the territorial integrity of China and expects from the Chinese side an explanation about the purpose of the presence of Chinese citizens.” In addition, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry will impose an entry ban on the Chinese “tourists” who illegally visited Mariupol, to launch.

Inquiries from the Kyiv Post to the Chinese embassy in Ukraine have so far remained unanswered. The Chinese government and singer Wang Fan have not yet commented on the incident.