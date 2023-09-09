We are in the national team break because the national teams are seeking to gain a place in the next Euro Cup 2024. The Portuguese team has already played a match in this break with a one-zero victory over Slovakia and now they will have to face to the Luxembourg team.
Likewise, those from Luxembourg have already played another match in this period of football hiatus at the club level and they did so against Iceland, a match which they won by three goals to one, and are placed third in Group J.
Below we will show you the lineups of both teams for this match:
BY: DIOGO COSTA – Young goalkeeper Diogo Costa has earned his place in the team with impressive performances. His presence in goal is essential for the team’s defensive security. Costa stands out for his agility, feline reflexes and excellent positioning, which allows him to take impossible balls and keep a clean sheet.
RH: DIOGO DALOT – Diogo Dalot, the right back, is a versatile player who has become an important piece in the Portuguese defense. His speed, ability to overwhelm and good performance in defensive tasks are crucial assets for the team.
DFC: ANTONIO SILVA– The young 19-year-old central defender from Benfica will once again be a starter. His ability to anticipate opposing forwards and his leadership in the box are crucial assets in defense.
DFC: RÚBEN DIAS – Rúben Dias is one of the stars of football. This talented central defender stands out for his aerial game, ability to clear balls and leadership in defense.
LI: JOÃO CANCELO – The new FC Barcelona player is known for his ability to go on the attack and create opportunities. His speed and one-on-one skills are vital in both defense and attack.
MC: VITINHA – Vitinha is a talented midfielder who has stood out for his vision of the game and ability to construct the game. His judgment in getting the ball out and his ability to recover balls are essential assets in the center of the field.
MC: PALINHA – Provides stability in Portugal’s midfield. His ability to recover balls and his physical strength are essential to maintain balance in the team.
MC: BRUNO FERNANDES – The Manchester United player is an exceptional playmaker with impressive vision. His ability to distribute precise passes and his ability to shoot from long range make him a key player in midfield. He was the scorer against Slovakia
ED: BERNARDO SILVA – Known for his dribbling and technical skills. His ability to unbalance and create opportunities is an important advantage in the Portuguese attack.
DC: CRISTIANO RONALDO – Cristiano Ronaldo, the iconic striker, is a guarantee of goals. His scoring instinct and ability to finish plays are crucial to Portugal’s offense.
EI: RAFAEL LEAO – Rafael Leao is a young talent with exceptional potential. His speed and one-on-one skills make him a versatile option in Portugal’s attack.
This is what it would look like on the field (4-3-3)
Goalie: Diogo Costa
defenses: Diogo Dalot, António Silva, Rúben Dias, Joao Cancelo
Midfielders: Vitinha, Palinha, Bruno Fernandes
Forwards: Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao
The team coached by Luc Holtz, in principle, will not make changes with respect to the lineup used in the match against Iceland, with which they managed to achieve a comfortable victory by three goals to one.
The Luxembourg team will once again come out with that 4-4-2 that has worked so well during this Euro 2024 qualifier and will try to surprise Portugal.
Moris will continue in goal, who will be accompanied by Martins, Mahmutovic, Chanot and Mica Pinto on the defensive line. Further ahead of this line of defenses we find another line of four that will be made up of Daniel Sinani, Martins, Mathias Olesen, the Köln player and Barreiro, the Mainz 05 player.
Finally and to close the eleven Luxembourg players, the forward pair will be made up of Curci and the Borussia Monchengladbach player, Yvandro Borges.
This is what Luxembourg’s lineup will look like (4-4-2)
Goalie: Morris
defenses: Martins, Mahmutovic, Chanot, Mica Pinto
Midfielders: Daniel Sinani, Martins, Mathias Olesen, Barreiro
Forwards: Curci, Yvandro Borges
