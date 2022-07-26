China’s space agency confirmed the successful launch of its Long March 5B rocketa vehicle whose mission was deliver a new research module to the China Space Station. However, it does not have the ability to return to the planet, so it will lose its orbit and crash into Earth in the next few days.

The Long March 5B rocket took off from the Wenchang space station in China.on Sunday June 24, 2022. This loaded with the Wentian laboratory module, weighing 22 tonswhich reached the space station, where it was successfully docked thanks to astronauts Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzh, the first to perform an orbital docking.

However, despite the success of this part of the mission, the scientific community is now concerned that this type of rocket They don’t have a controlled way to return to our planet, so it will crash into Earth again.

2022 Long March 5B rocket launch | Source: SpaceNews

The central module of the rocket, weighing around 21 tons, will return to the atmosphere, losing its orbit to fall in an uncontrolled manner. The previous two Long March 5B rocket re-entries were chaotic and eventful, even falling into inhabited areas, as happened in 2020, when debris from one of these landed on the west coast of Africa.

However, the Chinese space agency assures that this is a very remote possibility, so even though there is no way to control the re-entry of the Long March 5B, they have a chance of colliding with human settlements too low enough to be considered a possible threat… even though it did happen two years ago.

We recommend: NASA warns of a solar storm that could affect Earth

Despite this, the scientific community strongly criticized the Chinese Space Agency, considering this a serious violation of the security risks involved in space exploration and aeronautics. According to NASA forecasts, the risk of falling space debris could grow up to 10% in the next decadedue to the large number of objects currently in orbit.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.