There Juventus she is facing the second part of her retirement in America, where she is touring for the USA . After winning the first friendly match against the Mexicans of Deportivo Guadalajara, Massimiliano’s team Merry is expected in the Italian night from the match against Barcelona , second and penultimate test before returning to Italy. The tour will end in fact with the match against Real Madrid after which Juventus will return to Italy to finish the preparation.

“Tall are helping me to fit in as soon as possible. I’m here to do the best I can. If you play for Barcelona it is obvious to always think about winning titles but things have to go step by step. With our potential we can stay high and fight. This season will go better than the previous one. How many more years can I stay at my best level? It is difficult to answer. I feel very good physically. The four goals against Madrid? It happened a few years ago. Everyone remembers that match. But we must think about what we can do, not what we have done. I always have in mind to win games and to score goals. It doesn’t matter the match or the opponent. I am always hungry to win. There is great potential in this team. We all have to work together and grow step by step. Every pre-season match is important for us to prepare well for the season. We must try to do our best. We have a winning mentality. We always want to win, even the friendlies “.