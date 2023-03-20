Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Russia to meet Putin

March 20, 2023
in World
Xi Jinping in Russia

This is the first visit to Russia by the Chinese president since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Anatoly Zhdanov. AFP

Xi said he hoped his visit to Russia would give a “new impetus” to relations between Beijing and Moscow.

the chinese president, Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday for an official visit to Russia during which he will meet his counterpart Vladimir Putin, CCTV public television announced.

This is the first visit to Russia by the Chinese president since the start of the war in Ukraine and his first trip to Moscow for almost four years.

Upon his arrival, according to Russian agencies, the Chinese president stated that Russia and China are “reliable partners.”

Furthermore, he said that hopes his visit to Russia will give a “new impetus” to relations between Beijing and Moscowin statements at the airport of the Russian capital.

“I am convinced that this visit will be productive and will give new impetus to the healthy and stable development of Sino-Russian relations.”

News in development…

