In 2022 there are 392,598 births, 7,651 down compared to 2021 (-1.9%), new negative record which accentuates the fall in the birth rate in recent years. If the trend in births in 2021 has left little doubt on the role played by the epidemic in relation to missed conception, the dynamics underlying the calendar in 2022 are more complex. The context of the health crisis still present in 2021 and the consequent economic uncertainties they may have encouraged couples to put off their parenting plans yet again. This is what emerges from the last one Istat report on demographic dynamics.

The increase in births recorded in January 2022 (+3.4% compared to the same month of 2021) is in line with the recovery observed in the two-month period November-December 2021 (+10.6% compared to the same period of 2020). This is followed by a sudden drop in births in spring (-10.7% in March and -10.0% in April), only partially compensated by the increase in the June-August quarter (+3.1%). In the last months of the year the trend returns to be decreasing with strong contraction peaks in the months of September and October (-5.1% and -5.0%).

At the European level, the situation recorded in our country is not an exception, finding points of contact both with Spain, which is characterized by a profile similar to ours, and with France which, while noting historically higher fertility levels , in 2022, however, there is a decline, especially starting from the month of July. At the territorial level, the birth rate, equal to 6.7 per thousand residents on a national average in 2022, once again confirms the primacy of the autonomous province of Bolzano with 9.2 per thousand, while Sardinia has the lowest value: 4.9 per thousand.