CAccording to a report, hina has begun replacing computers used by authorities with processors from US companies AMD and Intel. As the British Financial Times reported on Sunday, Chinese officials are now implementing a corresponding directive from December. This stipulates that criteria for “safe and reliable” processors and operating systems must be taken into account when purchasing computers. This would also replace the Microsoft Windows operating system and database software manufactured abroad with domestic alternatives. At the same time, the changeover in state-owned companies is also being pushed forward.

Citing two sources familiar with the events, the Financial Times reported that government agencies and state-owned companies are currently being given a certain amount of flexibility when purchasing computers with foreign processors.

Officials should avoid iPhones

China – like other countries – has been working for several years to push key technologies from abroad out of its authorities. According to previous reports, officers were also ordered to stop using iPhones at work.

The USA is trying to use restrictions to prevent China from obtaining highly developed chips that could also be used for military purposes. China is seeking to develop its own chip technologies in the face of US measures and has recently shown some progress.