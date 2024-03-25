A Russian travel blogger rode on a retro train, stylized as the USSR era, from Tuapse to Gagra (Abkhazia) and talked about its interior. He shared his impressions on his personal blog called TravelManiac on the Zen platform.

The traveler remembered that residents of the Soviet Union used such trains to go to the sea in the Crimea, Sochi or Abkhazia in the summer. “Nostalgia is a powerful thing. And if you use it wisely, you can get a powerful marketing effect,” the Russian described his experience with these phrases.

He added that, as in the 1980s, the famous Sochi brand train is painted blue. “There is a red carpet on the floor, like from Soviet times, curtains on the windows, and Soviet posters between the windows,” the author of the publication shared.

According to him, a ticket for such a train cost a little more than 1.2 thousand rubles; with breakfast it would have cost a little more – about 1.4 thousand rubles.

“It doesn’t take long to travel from Tuapse to Gagra: only 5.5 hours, so you can safely save money and buy not a coupe or a reserved seat car, but a simple seated carriage. It will cost a little more than 500 rubles if from Tuapse, and a little more than 200 rubles if from Sochi or Adler,” the Russian noted.

The blogger also said that the cars on the train are completely modern: they have sockets, USB chargers, air conditioning, and Wi-Fi.

“The USSR stylization is most striking in the dining car. Here is an OKA cash register, like in those days, and real Soviet cup holders with cut glasses, and dishes on the tables, and dishes on the menu,” the passenger was surprised.

Earlier, the same travel blogger took a ride on the Moscow-Vladivostok train, had lunch in the restaurant car and revealed the prices for food. According to him, lunch cost him about 500 rubles.