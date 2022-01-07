Among the great economies on the planet, the Chinese is the most advanced with its digital currency issued by federal monetary authority, the calls CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency). It is estimated that 150 million people are already experimentally using the eYuan, which circulates in 11 regions of the country – including metropolises such as Shenzhen and Shanghai. On Tuesday (4), the Chinese BC launched a digital wallet to amplify currency transactions. The app is available on iOS and Android systems in China. Basically, it allows users to create their eYuan account. Retail chains like JD.com already accept the asset. The app, called e-CNY, will compete with two giants that predominate in the country: Alipay (from Ant Group) and WeChat (from Tencent).

(Note published in issue 1255 of Dinheiro Magazine)