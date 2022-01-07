On a day like today, January 6, 10 years ago, the latest chapter of Disney’s funniest and most unforgettable family of wizards was broadcast: The Wizards of Waverly Place. The series premiered on October 12, 2007, and spanned five years, ran for four seasons and one movie.

Jerry, Justin, Harper, Max, Alex and Theresa from Wizards of Waverly Place. Photo: Disney

Selena Gomez, David Henrie, Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals-Barrera, and David DeLuise played Alex Russo, Justin Russo, Max Russo, Harper Finkle, Theresa Russo, and Jerry Russo, respectively.

YOU CAN SEE: Sing 2, ONLINE: where and when to watch the animated movie by streaming?

After the grand finale of one of Disney’s most remembered productions and 10 years after the last episode, in this note we will tell you what happened to each of the main characters at the end of The Wizards of Waverly Place.

Singer, songwriter and dancer Shakira was one of the guest stars on Wizards of Waverly Place. Photo: Disney

What happened to the actors in Wizards of Waverly Place?

Selena Gomez as Alex Russo

The singer, actress and producer Selena Gómez is one of the figures that has resonated the most in recent years. She performed in the musical world and has so far made four albums: Stars Dance (2013), Revival (2015), Rare (2020) and a Grammy-nominated EP titled Revelation.

YOU CAN SEE: Spiderman 3: why did Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield return in No way home?

Selena Gomez is very active in streaming. We can see her on HBO Max’s cooking show Selena + Chef and as Mabel Mora on Hulu’s mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building.

Selena Gomez as Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place. Photo: Disney

David Henrie as Justin Russo

David Henrie, Alex Russo’s older brother at Wizards of Waverly Place, starred in How I met your mother as Ted’s teenage son. He was also part of the movies Mall Hero 2 and The Rescue of a Life.

The Russo brothers. Photo: Disney

David Henrie co-wrote and directed the comedy film This is the year (2020). Very soon we will enjoy his performance as former President Ronald Reagan as a young man in his biographical film.

David Henrie as Justin Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place. Photo: Disney

Jake T. Austin as Max Russo

Austin acted in the first two seasons of The Fosters, later his role as Jessus was played by Noah Centineo. He competed on season 23 of ABC’s ABC Dancing with the stars.

YOU CAN SEE: Rebel on Netflix: Is Luka the son of Mía Colucci? Franco Masini responds

In addition, he gave his voice to characterize Jaime Reyes, known as Blue Beetle in Cartoon Network’s Justice League Action and later for the movie Justice League vs. Teen Titans.

Jake T. Austin as a child as Max Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place. Photo: Disney

Jennifer Stone as Harper Finkle

Jennifer Stone played Alex Russo’s best friend, Harper. After Wizards of Waverly Place, Stone was the babysitter who nagged kids with horror stories before going to sleep on Nickelodeon’s Deadtime Stories. He co-wrote and starred in The in-between (2019), by director Mindy Bledsoe.

Jennifer Stone as Harper, Alex’s best friend, in Wizards of Waverly Place. Photo: Disney

Currently, he is not in any project; however, Jennifer Stone works as a nurse in the emergency room.

Maria Canals-Barrera as Theresa Russo

American actress Canals-Barrera, who played Alex’s mother Justin and Max Russo, played Daniela in the ABC sitcom Cristela (2014). Along with Natalie Zea and John Stamos, she was in the ABC pilot program: Members only (2015). His most recent works are in Young & Hungry, Fuller house and The Proud family.

Maria Canals-Barrera as Theresa in Wizards of Waverly Place. Photo: Disney

YOU CAN SEE: Cobra Kai 4: Ralph Macchio is older than Terry Silver and fans can’t believe it

David DeLuise as Jerry Russo

We have seen David DeLuise as a guest star on the popular television series Grey’s anatomy, Hawaii five-0, NCIS, Shameless and 9-1-1. Also, he was Steven in all three Pup star films.