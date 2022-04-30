China Dozens of people trapped and missing after a building collapsed in China

Located in Changsha, the capital of Hunan Province, the six-story building housed a restaurant, movie theater and apartments.

Six storey the building collapsed in China’s Hunan provincial capital, Changsha, on Friday, news agency AFP reported on Saturday.

Chinese state television CCTV by at least 18 people have been trapped in a collapsed building, and the whereabouts of 39 people are unclear.

According to CCTV, five people have been rescued from the rubble. Rescue work continues.

According to various sources, the building has a restaurant, a cinema and residential apartments.

No information was available on possible deaths or injuries. It is also unclear what caused the building to collapse.

The scene of the accident as seen from the air.

Correction 30.4. at 8 p.m .: Five rescued from the ruins had previously been incorrectly counted in the number of people trapped.