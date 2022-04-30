Real Madrid is the league champion. Ancelotti’s team beat Espanyol 4-0, with two goals from Rodrygo, one from Marco Asensio and another from Karim Benzema. The title comes on matchday 34, when there are still four left to finish the league season. The Madrid fans will celebrate this new championship in Cibeles. On Wednesday, Madrid will face Manchester City in the Champions League after losing 4-3 in the first leg in England. If he wins, he will reach the final in Paris.

Keep reading

#Real #Madrid #league #champion #win #Espanyol #celebrations #live