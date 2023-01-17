China’s birth rates are at a record low and it is starting to show in the country’s population.

China’s The population decreased last year for the first time in more than six decades, the country’s Statistical Center said on Tuesday.

The country’s most populous nation is threatened by a population growth crisis. According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, by the end of 2022, the country’s population was well over 1.4 billion. The population decreased by 850,000 from the end of the previous year.

The country’s birth rates are at record lows as the workforce ages. Experts warn that a rapid decline could lead to a slowdown in economic growth and pile up pressure to tighten public spending.

China’s the last time the population decreased was in the 1960s, when the country struggled with the worst famine in its recent history. Caused it Mao Zedong’s the disastrous agricultural policy also known as the Great Leap Forward.

The country ended its one-child policy that had been in place since the 1980s in 2016, which was initially launched out of fear of overpopulation. As of 2021, couples have been allowed to have three children. However, the changes have not caused population growth to rise.