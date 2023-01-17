A British police officer has claimed to have committed several sexual crimes against women over nearly two decades. The officer works in a special unit tasked with protecting foreign parliamentarians and diplomats.

At a hearing on Monday, David Carrick, 48, pleaded guilty to four counts of rape, false imprisonment and indecent exposure. These crimes were committed against a 40-year-old woman in 2003.

In another hearing, this one held in December last year, the police officer who works in London had already pleaded guilty to 43 crimes, including 20 counts of rape. The crimes were committed against 12 different women by 2020.

Carrick met some of his victims on dating apps like Tinder and Badoo. He admitted in addition to the crimes of rape, he admitted to locking victims in his house without food and forcing them to clean his house naked, in addition to whipping and urinating on some women.

The officer joined the London Metropolitan Police in 2001, working at Merton and Bernet until 2009. It was at this point that he was promoted to the command of parliamentary and diplomatic protection, an elite unit serving embassies located in London.