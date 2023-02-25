Saturday, February 25, 2023
China | Belarusian leader Lukashenko will visit China next week

February 25, 2023
in World Europe
China | Belarusian leader Lukashenko will visit China next week

Belarus manager Alexander Lukashenko will visit China next week, says the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The visit starts on Tuesday and ends on Thursday. The visit is made at the invitation of China. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s according to which the country hopes to “deepen the political trust between the countries”.

Lukashenka is an ally of Russia and supported the country’s war of aggression in Ukraine. China has remained officially neutral, but has refused to condemn Russia’s positions.

