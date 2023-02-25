He loved turtles, but why did Maurizio Costanzo always give a statuette to the guests who went up on his stage? Here’s the reason

The sad news of the passing of Maurice Costanzowhich has spread in the last few hours, has shocked the world of television and that of journalism.

The one who today is remembered as the father of journalism, the great man who changed the way of making television, tackling all kinds of topics, putting his own life at risk. The life partner of Maria DeFilippi. It doesn’t need to be introduced, Maurizio Costanzo will continue to live in everyone’s heartof the Italians and above all of those who have found their way thanks to him.

The journalist had a great passion, that of turtles. He has collected over five thousand, kept in his studio and in his home. But why he always gave one to the guests of his program?

Credit: Giulia De Lellis – Instagram

According to Maurizio Costanzo, the turtle is the symbol of longevity and of strength against life’s adversities. Resist and hold on in the face of difficulties. It was his way of giving support and strength to his guests.

Credit: Benedetta Parodi – Instagram

In 2009 he even wrote a book dedicated to turtles: “The Turtle Strategy. Survival Manual”. The text underlines the animal’s capacity for independence and the ability to withdraw into its own home (the shell), in the face of difficulties.

Maurizio Costanzo has always stated that he feel envy for these animals, because they can lock themselves up in their home and risk their lives only if turned over. While the human being risk every dayfrom the moment it arrives in the world.

Maybe the turtle really reflected him, 50 years in a journalism made up of dangers and Maurizio Costanzo has never backed down, not even after the attack. Not even when he was forced to live with the stash. As he himself said, she had become his family.

He passed away at the age of 84 after a week in hospital. held by hand from his beloved Maria De Filippi.