In a case that has shocked the community, suspect Alexis Pachu, a recently arrested cook, made a chilling confession related to the dismemberment of his father, Atilio Pachu, an 83-year-old retiree.

(Also read: Videos show a man carrying his father's dismembered body in a suitcase).

According to his statements, his action was motivated by the intention to continue collecting his father's pension. However, he claimed that the dismemberment occurred post-mortem.

“I did it to continue collecting my retirement, but I was already dead”Pachu said in a confession with no legal value made during his arrest by Buenos Aires police detectives.

Part of Atilio's remains were discovered in an abandoned suitcase in Valentín Alsina, Lanús, leading to the arrest of Alexis in his home in Farrel at 400where evidence of the crime was found.

The investigation, led by prosecutor Martín Rodríguez, explores the crime of 'homicide aggravated by the bond'. Although Pachu did not admit to having murdered his father, he did admit to having dismembered him to continue receiving the retirement.

A detective involved in the case told the Argentine media 'Télam': “He did not admit killing him, he admitted dismembering him to continue collecting his retirement, but that when he did it his father was already dead.”

TREMENDOUS KILLER. The confession of the man who dismembered his father in Valentín Alsina: “He had me rotten.” The headless and handsless body was found in a plaza in Valentín Alsina, Lanús. The victim was identified as Atilio Pachu, 83 years old. pic.twitter.com/4XTJMA0poE — MARCELO FAVA (@MARCELOFAVAOK) December 26, 2023

(Keep reading: Chilling crime: man dismembered his father to continue collecting his pension).

The case is at a crucial point, awaiting the autopsy report from the Lomas de Zamora morgue to determine the exact causes of death.

“The doctor who had contact with all parts of the body did not see with the naked eye any additional injuries other than the cuts resulting from the mutilation of the body, but since everything was sent to the morgue for analysis in the state in which it was found, there is “We have to wait and see what the forensics find,” Rodríguez explained.

Research and evidence



Prosecutor Rodríguez pointed out that there is substantial evidence against the detaineeincluding a large number of videos that helped reconstruct the events from when the suspect left the house until he abandoned the suitcase in the square.

The police, upon breaking into the house, found Alexis asleep, still holding a bloody knife. Additionally, he confessed to throwing away his father's bloody clothes, changing his own blood-stained clothes, and storing parts of his father's body in the freezer and in a bag in the laundry room.

KEY TEST

For the prosecutor, Atilio Pachu was thus transporting the dismembered body of his 83-year-old father, which was found this Monday in a Plaza de Valentín Alsina, Lanús district. The man is detained. Fountain: @mauroszeta pic.twitter.com/Uz4F6QUHj3 — @diarioconurbano (@DiarioConurbano) December 26, 2023

(Of interest: Argentine justice says no to unions, while Milei continues his reform plan).

The mental state of the accused is another critical aspect in the case. Rodríguez indicated that a future mandatory psychological and psychiatric expertise to determine whether Alexis understood and directed his actions.

Meanwhile, neighbors have provided relevant information, pointing out that they had not seen the victim since September, and that the retiree's body appeared to be dehydrated, malnourished and with signs of having been bedridden.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Number of Colombians seeking to enter the United States illegally continues to increase

The details of the meeting between Mexico and the United States to address the immigration crisis

Russia launches 46 drones into Ukraine: attacks leave at least three people dead

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from La Nación, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.