Finally there will be no transport strike this Christmas in Murcia. The Monbus workers decided this Thursday to call off the strike that was scheduled to begin on December 30 in the capital of the Region. The drivers have decided in the last few hours to give “a vote of confidence” to the company after the mediation meeting held this Thursday morning.

As LA TRUTH learned through the Monbus works council, led by Francisco Tomás Frutos, the company assures that “the same payment for overtime and holidays will be applied to all workers.” That was one of the agreements that made the drivers 'park' the break scheduled for next Saturday.

The employees value “the commitment on the part of the company and give a vote of confidence” after the last meeting held this Thursday, as they told LA VERDAD. Another meeting is scheduled for January 12 to “close other aspects of the agreement”, as explained by the works council.

This strike had thousands of citizens of Murcia and the districts of the capital in suspense because it arrived at a time when many use the bus to get around the city and to get to the center, especially because it is free during Christmas. .