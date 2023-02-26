The Child Safety Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, in cooperation with the Khalifa Empowerment Program (Aqdar), organized yesterday evening in Al Qarain Park 5 the “My Safety in the Digital World” event on the occasion of the International Safer Internet Day. One of the ambassadors of electronic security.
The event included participants from the Sajaya Girls Center of Sharjah, Sharjah Youth and Children of Sharjah, which is affiliated with the “Rubu’ Qarn Foundation” and the Hope School for the Deaf affiliated to Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services. How long children use electronic devices.
The Child Safety Department confirmed during the event that the need to raise awareness of the safe use of the Internet increases every day because the Internet is a vast and renewable world in which children face various challenges as a result of the intensity of publishing content that is inappropriate for their age in light of the spread of new applications that make it difficult to control or control what you publish, which necessitates intensifying Educate children and young people and teach them the steps to exclude harmful content and everything that offends them or violates their privacy in the digital world.
She added that the user who learned the safe rules of browsing can make the Internet useful and motivating to learn many creative skills and positive communication that helps build social relationships with people who share his interests that benefit him in building his future.
During the event, the electronic security ambassadors presented information about the threats that children could face when using the Internet unsafely. They explained to the participating children the basics and rules of digital safety, the steps that make the child stay safe while browsing or when subscribing to social networking applications, and how to avoid exposure to electronic hacking or harmful and other content. appropriate for their age and the need for children to memorize the child helpline number 800700.
The event included three activities. The first activity included writing stories and drawing pictures about the importance of safe use of the Internet. In the second activity, the children solved some puzzles and participated in games that included information about ways to prevent viruses on the Internet. In the third activity, the children participated in designing the best awareness publication about electronic security. And advice on the correct behavior in the event of hacking of their accounts on social networking sites.
At the end of the event, the Child Safety Department honored the electronic security ambassadors and participants who interacted with the activities that included stages during which they solved some puzzles and participated in creative and entertaining games and activities that included information and gained them skills on the safe use of the Internet, ways to protect electronic devices from viruses and malware, and the use of content control features. Not intended for their age to enhance their safety in the digital world.
