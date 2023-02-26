A man was injured in the early hours of this Sunday when the car he was driving overturned on the A-7 from Juan de Borbón in Murcia. The Emergency Coordination Center received a call at 00:49 a.m. warning of the incident.

A Civil Guard patrol, an ambulance and a Mobile Emergency Unit from the 061 Emergency and Emergency Department traveled to the place. The health workers treated the wounded man ‘in situ’ and later transferred him to the Morales Mesguer hospital with a crisis of anxiety.