After an emergency stop, Thursday evening, the bulldozers returned to work again to get the child Rayan who fell into a water hole near his family’s home in the Tamrout Center, and the rescuers spent a white night trying to approach the stranded child.

An official source said, on Friday morning, that the drilling work continued throughout the night of Thursday-Friday, as these efforts made it possible to exceed a depth of 28 meters in the vertical drilling works, adding that preparations are also underway to start horizontal drilling immediately after reaching a depth of 32 meters.

He added that the excavation work would stop from time to time in order to take the necessary measurements because the rescue operation had reached a complex stage

Sources from the location told “Sky News Arabia” that “a team of Moroccan topographical engineers tried to monitor the whereabouts of the child Rayan before he left to allow the bulldozers to complete the excavation process.”

The mechanisms working in the field of excavation were reinforced with a sixth bulldozer in order to speed up the excavation and dredging operations, and a medical helicopter belonging to the Royal Gendarmerie and an ambulance were mobilized with a nursing staff specialized in resuscitation in order to transport the child Rayan after he was taken to the hospital.

rugged soil

The depth of the hole parallel to the well, which is being completed by bulldozers with the escort of the regional authorities, civil protection and topographers, exceeded 28 meters, hoping to reach a depth of 32 meters within the next few hours, before the work of horizontal drilling begins to make a 3-meter gap connecting the hole to the well and picking up the child. Rayan.

Excavation operations face great difficulties, perhaps the most prominent of which is the fragile sandy soil in some layers and rocky in others, and bulldozers are working to expand the diameter of the excavation and remove the upper layers for fear of the collapse of the earth on the rescuers and on the child himself.

Followers of the scene told “Sky News Arabia” that the nature of the soil at the scene of the accident does not allow the operation of some mechanisms and vehicles that may have ominous repercussions, as well as the presence of citizens in abundance in the vicinity of the accident, which makes it more difficult than the rescue mission.

In a related context, the regional delegate of the Ministry of Health spoke, on the sidelines of the excavation work, in a statement to the media, about the symptoms that people stuck in narrow places without eating, drinking or movement usually suffer from, noting that this situation may cause shortness of breath and dehydration. The body and some infections that may have resulted from fractures that a person may suffer during a fall, explaining that the necessary devices were mobilized according to the worst-case scenario in order to take care of this case.

tidal wave of solidarity

The mother of the child, Ryan, spoke with great pain to the media, and expressed her belief in the judiciary, its good and its bad.

The mother, who was waiting for her liver, without blinking, revealed that after the demise of Tuesday, the family members inspected the child and did not find a trace of him.

Family members searched everywhere, to hear a moan coming from the bowels of the earth, they tied a phone to a rope and lowered it to the bottom of the well, they saw him there begging for relief.

Moroccans are following with great affection the efforts to rescue the child Rayan, who fell to a depth of 32 meters in a well in the village of Igran in the Tamrout commune in the Chefchaouen province.

The incident has become on all tongues, and calls have been made on social media, demanding that the five-year-old Rayan be expelled from the bottom of the well, asking God to protect him as the Prophet Yunus saved in the belly of the whale.

The hashtag “Save_Ryan” also topped social networking sites in Morocco, and even crossed the country’s borders to become the first “Trend” even in Algeria, where Algerian internet pioneers were interested in the fate of the Moroccan child Rayan, who was stuck in a well for more than two days, and they were among the most active peoples in the region regarding This subject.

Some celebrities joined the solidarity campaign on social media, including Moroccan football star Ashraf Hakimi and Algerian national team star Riyad Mahrez, who expressed their hope to save Moroccan child Ryan in two posts on Instagram and Facebook.

Also joining the solidarity campaign were French former coach Herve Renard, Algerian commentator Hafeez Darraji and other football stars.

The hashtag “Save Ryan” has topped the interests of the social networking site “Twitter” in several Arab countries, including Algeria, in addition to Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Follow up at the highest level

The Ministers of Health and the Interior personally supervise the progress of the rescue operation and coordinate the operations to get the child Rayan out of the pit.

The Minister Delegate to the Prime Minister in charge of Relations with Parliament, government spokesperson, Mustafa Baitas, confirmed, on Thursday, that efforts are continuing around the clock, in order to save the 5-year-old child Rayan, who fell into a water hole in the village of Igran in the Tamrout dirt commune. located in the province of Chefchaouen.

After the meeting of the Council of Government, Baitas explained that Morocco has all the necessary means for rescue, “and if we need help, we will do so in a case related to the lives of citizens,” explaining that all available medical capabilities have been harnessed in the event of saving the child in order to accompany him until he is transferred to the hospital. to receive the necessary treatments.