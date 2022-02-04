Having a garden at home brings with it many benefits for both your health and the environment that is lived inside and outside your home. However, a garden also brings great responsibilities which sometimes require a lot of dedication and very specific botanical knowledge.

One of the great fundamental aspects of plant careis the dilemma of, how much water a plant needs or how to know if my garden needs more water.

Although there are many techniques that could help you, the truth is that to become a true expert in your garden, all you need is to be curious in the care of these living beings and observe each of the changes they manifest.

It should be remembered that it is very important to take into account the type of plants that we have at home, since the amount of water that you must spray both daily or weekly will depend on it.

Desert plants such as some types of cacti do not tolerate excess watering as this damages them, while others do not tolerate such humidity, so they must be irrigated by dripping.

Some types of cacti / Pexel

On the other hand, many tropical plants require constant moisture from both the soil and the environment to grow properly, however, abusing high levels of humidity or cutting off the amount of water for days can also damage them.

Although these aspects must be taken into account, what really matters is paying attention to the plants in your garden on a daily basis, since this way you will be able to observe signs that will tell you if a plant needs more water, shade or sunlight.

Other aspects that must be taken into account is the season in which you find yourself. For example, during the winter, due to lower temperatures, flowering plants such as chamomiles and daisies can be watered at least once a week.

White Daisy Flowers/Pexel

Signs that could alert you that your flat plants need more water is if the color of their leaves turns yellow or you see the petals of their flowers dry very quickly. This could indicate that it needs a higher water supply or some shade.

On the other hand, if your plant shows loss of strength in its stems and its leaves appear to have dark spots and signs of rot appear, it is possibly supporting a high level of irrigation.