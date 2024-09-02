According to the criteria of

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Niño Prodigio: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers its spiritual line and predicts the future of celebrities.

He began having visions since he was about eight years old, He has become a famous psychic in the United StatesThe astrologer and psychic advisor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; he is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

Aries

During this period, you will feel more connected to your family and emotional life. Sirius advises you to focus your energy on strengthening your roots. and protect their sense of belonging, avoiding conflicts with their loved ones.

Taurus

You will be full of energy and multitask. Under the guidance of Sirius, act with caution and avoid speaking rashly so as not to hurt others.. Take advantage of your dynamism, but with care and consideration.

Gemini

Your determined attitude towards money will allow you to prosper. Sirius favors commercial projects and advises you to invest in real estatea sector with great potential at this stage.

Cancer

Sirius, guiding the Great Dog, protects each of his stepsYou will feel an increase in your vital energy, giving you the determination to move forward, even in the face of fear. It is the ideal time to take the initiative.

Leo

You will be focused on meeting the needs of others, leaving behind childish attitudes. Sirius supports you especially if you decide to start practicing a martial art.helping you channel your energy positively.

Virgo

Under the auspices of Sirius, you will have a prominent role in your social life.. You will take the initiative in representing others, but always remember to consider the feelings of those around you. Treasure friendship.

Today’s horoscope for each zodiac sign. Photo:iStock Share

Pound

Your ambition will grow, motivating you to strive for your goals. However, Sirius warns him about possible jealousy and conflict.. Proceed with caution and you will leverage your strategic advantage to achieve success.

Scorpio

An unexpected trip could come up, filling you with excitement. Sirius encourages you to follow your impulse, as this experience promises a positive and enriching direction.

Sagittarius

Sirius predicts an increase in your intimate confidence, intensifying your desire for connection and eliminating shyness. This cosmic energy will transform your love life with passionate encounters.

Capricorn

A vibrant energy will affect your relationships, leading you to receive praise or meaningful proposals if you are single. Under the guidance of Sirius, use these stimuli to strengthen your bonds and enrich yourself emotionally.

Aquarium

Sirius facilitates a more dynamic routine but warns against excessive self-demands. It is a good time for aquatic activities such as swimming and balancing energy with relaxing practices to avoid exhaustion.

Pisces

It’s time to take risks in love and seek new adventures. You will feel an intense attraction and nothing will stop you. With the influence of Sirius, move forward with confidence and manifest your desire without fear.