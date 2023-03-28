The Argentine soccer teamwith its captain Lionel Messi and coach Lionel Scaloni at the helm, received this Monday in the Paraguayan city of Luque a tribute organized by the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) for the world title won on December 18 in Qatar.

“I welcome you to the home of South American soccer, to your home, which coincidentally is the soccer capital of the world,” Conmebol president Alejandro Domínguez said in his speech. Domínguez, who asked to be the spokesperson for the people, dedicated trills and heartfelt words to the team dressed in blue and white that followed the act from the front row that began with video images, a play of lights and the sound of violins.

The world champions moved to the Conmebol complex from the Silvio Petirrossi international airport amid a strict security operation and followed from a distance by dozens of fans. Three buses escorted by motorcycles arrived at the Bourbon Hotel, from where the players went to the Conmebol convention center, which dressed in “Night of the Stars” gear.

Fernandez’s crying

There was a touching moment and it was when Jose Andrada, a boy from Salta, took the stage to participate in the award, but he could not contain his emotion, he was invaded by emotion and infected the world champions.

One of the most excited was Enzo Fernández, the former River player, who burst into tears. An image that quickly went viral on social media.

🥺WOW BROTHER, I THOUGHT I WAS NOT GOING TO CRY ANYMORE🥺 José Andrada was one of those in charge of giving four WORLD CHAMPIONS a CONMEBOL recognition. Going on stage, he could not contain the emotion and also brought tears to Scaloni and Enzo Fernández. pic.twitter.com/jENOm4Bt58 — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) March 27, 2023

Scaloni’s team debuted their title last Thursday in Buenos Aires with a friendly match that they won 2-0 against Panama, with a great goal from a free kick by Messi, who reached 800 goals in his career.

Argentina will travel this Monday back to Argentine soil to play, tomorrow Tuesday, a friendly match against Curaçao, in Santiago del Estero. The tribute to the Argentine team took place shortly before the draw for the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana and Libertadores.

