Stephanie passed away when he returned from buying his breakfast, in the Gustavo A. Madero Mayor’s Office, in Mexico City.

The 26-year-old girl was an employee of a vehicle agency in the Colonia La Villa Aragon and She was run over a few blocks away by an ambulance from the Medical and Emergency Care System (SAMU)which depends on the Local Ministry of Health (Sedesa).

Before 10:00 a.m., the woman left work and went to a food business. On the way back, she tried to cross on foot Axis 1 Oriente Avenida Ferrocarril Hidalgo, at the height of Calle Moctezuma.

But was rammed by the SAMU medical unit 416which was traveling northbound in the contraflow lane.

The lifeguard behind the wheel, identified as Omar Israel, assured the authorities that he was going to the La Villa General Hospital to pick up a patient and that the vehicle had the emergency signals activated.

Although she maneuvered to avoid Estefani, the young woman received a blow to the head with the rear-view mirror and hit the pavement, according to witnesses. See also Pyrotechnics explode inside a truck in Querétaro; three minors injured, one seriously

He did want to dodge it, but since he was going fast he didn’t have time, a candy vendor said.

The ambulance operator stopped to help the girl and minutes later Civil Protection personnel joined, but the young woman had already died.

Preventive police officers from the Cuchilla Sector immediately appeared, arrested Omar Israel and transferred him to the Public Ministry, together with the unit he was leading. Because there are traffic lights at the intersection where the accident occurred, the authorities are investigating whether the man ignored a stop.