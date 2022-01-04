Child killed by his father in Varese, Paitoni does not respond to the investigating judge: he availed himself of the right not to answer

Davide Paitoni, the 40-year-old arrested for stabbing his 7-year-old son, Daniele, and attempting to kill his wife, in the late afternoon of January 1st, between Morazzone and Gazzada Schianno (Varese), availed himself of the right not to respond during the Guarantee questioning. “He was not in a position to sustain the interrogation,” his lawyer Stefano Bruno told ANSA.

Murder Varese, premeditation contested

Paitoni was also challenged for premeditation and for having acted “for abject reasons”. This is what we read in the Varese newspaper The Prealpina. A “retaliation against the ex-wife” at the basis of the extreme gesture, who was attacked and injured by the man, for having filed complaints for mistreatment.

