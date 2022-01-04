Even before the official presentations of the new 2022 single-seaters, which will reveal the liveries of the frames as well as the innovative aerodynamic design, two top teams are approaching this event with some innovations limited to their commercial partners. After Ferrari, which registered the absence of sponsor such as Mission Winnow, UPS and Weichai for next season, also there Mercedes reigning world constructors champion has announced the interruption of the relationship with two other companies. The logos of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will not appear on the cars of Bose and Epson, who will separate from the Brackley team after a long collaboration.

In the first case, the US company specializing in the production of audio equipment will end its relationship after a sponsorship that lasted continuously since 2015. Moreover, it had also supplied headphones and earphones to the same team, with all the staff in the pits who had used Bose technologies for their work. Specifically, the most famous moment of this partnership will remain the one consumed during the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix; in that case, the team principal Toto Wolff tossed his own headphones after the contact between Verstappen and Hamilton, which infuriated the Austrian manager. The angry reaction, captured by the international director’s cameras, then prompted Mercedes to jokingly apologize to Bose itself on social media. The Jeddah episode, however, has nothing to do with the company’s choice not to sponsor Mercedes anymore.

At the same time, the German house also lost Epson as a business partner. The Japanese company, which specializes in the production of printers, scanners and projectors, will leave Brackley after six years. At present, Mercedes can still count on the support of twelve team partners. All this while waiting for other possible news in the coming weeks on reaching a commercial agreement with other companies.