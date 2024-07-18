Juarez City.- Chihuahua capital is preparing to host the thirty-sixth annual convention of the National Association of Water and Sanitation Entities of Mexico AC (ANEAS), from November 19 to 22.

The meeting will be hosted by various organizations from the country, who will meet to discuss and present the latest technologies in equipment for water supply, extraction, distribution and pressure.

One of ANEAS’ strengths is focused mainly on training for new technologies, which are essential to strengthen the members of the operating organizations and ensure their correct implementation, said Daniel Valles, spokesperson for Social Communication of JMAS.

During the press conference held at the JMAS facilities, distinguished personalities were present, such as Dr. Oscar Ibáñez, representative of Governor Maru Campos; Sergio Nevarez, Executive Director of the Municipal Water Board of Juárez (JMAS Juárez); Eng. Alan Falomir Sáenz, Executive Director of JMAS Chihuahua; Lic. Francisco Navarro, Commercial Director of JMAS Chihuahua; and Dr. Patricia Hernández, General Director of ANEAS.

“The issue of water governance is fundamental for all our operating agencies. At this convention, topics such as water regeneration and the official presentation of the drought monitor will be addressed. Aspects related to climate change and new public policies that must be adjusted to the necessary budgets at the national level for the renovation of infrastructure and implementation of technologies will also be discussed,” said Hernández.