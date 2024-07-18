Johan Vasquez could leave Genoa ahead of next season A seriesthis after it is

revealed an alleged interest of the Inter Milan also in Italian football.

The Mexican defender who had a America Cup unstable individually would have the opportunity to

playing for his third club in Italy, recalling his time at Cremonese and Genoa.

According to Fox Sports reporter Daniel Reyes, the Mexican center back is very close to changing teams. The most well-known move so far would be with Inter since the name of the club is known, but there are also two other teams in England that are also looking for him.

Johan Vasquez could leave Genoa for Inter Milan | Photo: Jam Media

The move with the current Serie A champions is reportedly taking place after the signing of Juan Cabral failed and they are now looking for someone who can fill the position. Johan Vasquez who has stood out in his seasons in Italy would be the ideal element for the position.

The Mexican centre-back has a contract until 2027, but could leave the club that gave him the opportunity

take it to Europe if the opportunity arises to go to a better club or to another country.