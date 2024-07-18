Johan Vasquez could leave Genoa ahead of next season A seriesthis after it is revealed an alleged interest of the Inter Milan also in Italian football.
The Mexican defender who had a America Cup unstable individually would have the opportunity to playing for his third club in Italy, recalling his time at Cremonese and Genoa.
{{title}}
{{/main}}
According to Fox Sports reporter Daniel Reyes, the Mexican center back is very close to changing teams. The most well-known move so far would be with Inter since the name of the club is known, but there are also two other teams in England that are also looking for him.
The move with the current Serie A champions is reportedly taking place after the signing of Juan Cabral failed and they are now looking for someone who can fill the position. Johan Vasquez who has stood out in his seasons in Italy would be the ideal element for the position.
The Mexican centre-back has a contract until 2027, but could leave the club that gave him the opportunity take it to Europe if the opportunity arises to go to a better club or to another country.
Graduated from the Universidad Autónoma de Occidente with a degree in Communication Sciences. My path in journalism began in August 2019 on the debate.com.mx portal as a Web Reporter in the sports section where I am in charge of keeping readers informed of the best of national and international sports. I also cover Liga MX matches through the portal with the details of each one of them. I am passionate about sports communication, which is where the most emotions can be found. I was also a correspondent for the digital media Zona Brava MX based in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. With them I had direct contact with the Liga de Ascenso MX through the professional team Dorados de Sinaloa. I also have experience in the communications area of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Sinaloa where I collaborated with the creation of content for the social networks of the same entity. Currently I am preparing myself more thoroughly in the sports world, I also have experience in broadcasting thanks to projects taught in my university development.
Leave a Reply